AirAsia MOVE introduces ASEAN Explorer Pass to facilitate travel, boost economic growth in ASEAN

AirAsia MOVE (formerly known as airasia Superapp) is a digital venture of Capital A Berhad that connects and advocates for the ASEAN region through online travel agency (OTA) platforms. In this sense, it is progressing quite significantly.

Together with AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer, Capital A Executive Chairman Tan Sri Tony Fernandes announced last Thursday, 25 April 2024 that the two organizations would be working with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) to promote business and tourism opportunities in the ASEAN region through the Asean Explorer Pass, the organization's flagship product.

Throughout the ASEAN member states where AirAsia operates, the Asean Explorer Pass project seeks to facilitate travel and inspire travelers to discover new places, learn more about the vibrant local cultures, and try out novel activities. With greater cultural contacts, increased tourism potential, and economic growth, these strategic initiatives aim to achieve three goals.

Through one platform, AirAsia MOVE, the pass offers travelers a convenient and economical way to see a variety of places throughout the ASEAN area. It is designed to encourage longer stays, multiple visits, and increased travel frequency.

The ASEAN Explorer Pass was formally introduced by Tan Sri Nazir Razak, the Chairman of ASEAN-BAC Malaysia; Omer; Fernandes; and Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia and the Chair of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers.

With the ASEAN Explorer Pass, subscribers will enjoy ZERO-base fares on international Asean flights provided by the AirAsia airline group, as well as unlimited use of an exclusive promo code to provide up to 50 percent discounts on all hotel bookings throughout its inventory of over 900,000 hotels, as well as AirAsia ride perks.

From today until 30 April, the ASEAN Explorer Pass is on a special promo price of P13,488 and can be purchased on the AirAsia MOVE app. After 30 April, the pass will return to its original price of P14,888.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A and Executive Chairman of MOVE Digital, commented:

“For over two decades, Capital A’s aviation business, AirAsia, spearheaded connectivity in ASEAN by enabling people from all walks of life, especially from secondary and tertiary cities across the region, to have access to affordable flights.

"To extend that further, AirAsia MOVE, as an OTA, has the capabilities to champion the cause of connecting ASEAN by facilitating a seamless travel experience and empowering travelers with options that cater to their needs right at their fingertips.

"Today, we are proud to introduce the all-new ASEAN Explorer Pass, AirAsia MOVE’s signature product, which is truly designed to enable exploration of ASEAN destinations, especially hidden gems in all corners of ASEAN, beyond the popular destinations such as Bali, Bangkok, Phuket, and the main Tier-1 cities. There will always be a seat somewhere in ASEAN for you, so go and explore with the ASEAN Explorer Pass."

With more than 80,000 foreign flights redeemed and flown a year, data from previous travel passes offered by AirAsia MOVE in December 2022 clearly indicates the great demand for travel within the ASEAN area. Enabling intra-ASEAN connectivity and accessibility to essential travel such as flights, hotels, and rides is crucial as ASEAN continues to grow as a significant hub for international trade and investment. Capital A is glad to help people travel all the way and give more people the opportunity to experience the varied landscapes of ASEAN with AirAsia MOVE.

Tan Sri Nazir Razak, Chairman ASEAN-BAC Malaysia, added, “On behalf of ASEAN-BAC, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to AirAsia and AirAsia MOVE for this remarkable achievement. The launch of this pass is a testament to our collective vision of a borderless ASEAN, where barriers give way to bridges, flights, and the celebration of diversity as our greatest strength. ASEAN has welcomed 100 million international tourists in 2023, which is 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and we are confident such efforts by AirAsia MOVE will move the needle in further stimulating travel and spurring the economy of ASEAN.”

Those who purchased an "ASEAN Pass" in March 2024 will be able to redeem it until 6 May 2025, which will allow them to travel until 20 May 2025. On 7 May 2024, the changes will take effect for Asean Pass holders who currently possess them. SST fees will apply to holders of Asean Passes who want to redeem domestic destinations in countries other than their own (depending on the nationality shown on their passport) while changing to the "ASEAN Explorer Pass."