A summer state of mind

The flagship store hosted various activities on every floor to highlight the finest summer selection, as well as immerse shoppers in a tropical paradise unlike any other!
We have all felt the heat in recent weeks, so it was such a treat to be enveloped in the cooler climes created by Rustan’s, where every corner was meticulously curated to invigorate and inspire!

The country’s premier luxury department store seamlessly integrated nature into its indoor spaces with the use of natural elements and matcha green as the main colorway for the store’s visuals and design. This resulted in an immersive atmosphere that mentally transported customers to a serene outdoor oasis, empowering them to embrace the essence of the season.

Vina Guerrero, Verniece Enciso and Patricia Prieto
Designer Michael Rosero, Arlene Chan and Ruby Chua
Chris Nick and Jackie Avecilla
Aika Agustin and Denisse Sy
Clay Seyer and Mayenne Carmona
Hamm Katipunan and AC Legarda

Spanning the entire store, the multi-floor event invited guests to wander through a world of possibilities in search of their dream getaway. With raffle prizes and exclusive deals that awaited, it was the perfect opportunity to plan their ultimate summer escape.

Agile Zamora, Irene Campos, Tessa Prieto and Anton Huang
Jia and Bobby Estrella and Robby Carmona
Lizzie Zobel, Fiona Clemo, Junie Peña and Carla Arguelles
Marlon Stockinger and Dani Camcam
Marivic Rufino

Get ready to dive into the ultimate summer adventure. Explore exclusive promos and exciting activities designed to amp up your sense of fun.

Ready to embark on a restful summer journey? Indulge in the finest finds and experiences when you visit Rustan’s.

