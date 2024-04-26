3K families join NHA caravan in Rizal

Some 3,000 families joined the People's Caravan: Serbisyong Dala ay Pag-asa by the National Housing Authority (NHA) held at Southville 9, Brgy. Pinugay in Baras, Rizal on 25 April 2024.

NHA Assistant General Manager Alvin Feliciano represented NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, and led the caravan activity with Region IV Manager Roderick Ibañez, Rizal District Officer-in-Charge Carmencita Calpo, Rizal 2nd District Board Member Hector Robles, and Baras, Rizal Municipal Vice Mayor Kathrine Robles.

24 government agencies participated in the caravan.

The People's Caravan was launched by the NHA to effectively bring various government services such as medical, scholarships, jobs, affordable agricultural products, and free guidance on legal matters, among others, for the housing beneficiary families.

In accordance with the NHA's commitment to promoting a progressive community towards Bagong Pilipinas, the People's Caravan aims to deliver the said services in different parts of the country.

The Department of Health (DOH) and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) conducted free medical and dental missions, mobile x-rays and distributed free medicines for beneficiaries seeking medical attention.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided financial assistance to 400 qualified applicants under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) conducted their business capital assistance, ranging from P5,000 to P200,000 to qualified micro-entrepreneurs of Southville 9.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) conducted a free skills training demonstration and scholarship programs for residents who wanted to expand their livelihood.

At the same time, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) did their respective free training on livelihood, too.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) offered national ID registration, issuance of ePhilID, and application for birth, marriage, CENOMAR, and death certificates.

Registration and membership application and verification were done by Philhealth and Social Security System (SSS).

The Philippine National Police (PNP) provided National Police Clearance services.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) assisted beneficiaries with their student permits processing.

The Public Attorney's Office (PAO) gave free legal consultation and notary services.

Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) provided free onsite internet services.

For security purposes, the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ensured the safety of the event.

The municipality of Baras, Rizal assisted the caravan through giving logistical support.

For the beneficiaries' better knowledge about the different programs and services of other agencies, the SSS, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), PAG-IBIG, National Irrigation Authority (NIA) and National Nutrition Council (NNC) conducted information dissemination.

This is the first NHA People's Caravan held in Rizal for the year 2024.

The service caravan was initially launched on 15 September 2023 at the Villa de Adelaida Housing Project in Brgy. Halang, Naic, Cavite, followed by Pandi in Bulacan and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga.

On the other hand, NHA Region IV MIMAROPA District Office distributed Php 17.100 million worth of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) to 3,047 calamity victims in the region on 23 to 24 April 2024.

Among these beneficiaries were 2,674 families whose houses were destroyed by Typhoon Odette while the remaining 373 were affected by different fire incidents in Palawan.