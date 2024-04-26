3 Pinoy juniors score Thailand titles

The Philippines finished as the second overall champion in the recent PPTV International Junior Golf Championships held at the Lakewood Country Club in Thailand.

Considering that India and South Korea also fielded in teams, it was a big feat for the young Filipino squad which was led by chef of mission Tiffany Copok.

“We are very proud of the team. It shows that the partnership we have with the Thailand junior golf is bearing fruits for both of us,” said Oliver Gan, president of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines which coordinated the Philippine participation.

Levonne Talion dominated the Girls’ B division, while Jamie Barnes and Andres Jeturian ruled the Boys’ E and F divisions, respectively.

Patrick Tambaque fell short of his title quest in the Boys’ AB, placing second to champion Ingtawan Wangrungwishaisri of Thailand by three strokes.

Crista Minoza and Maurysse Abalos wound up third in the Girls’ A and D categories, respectively.

Franco Estrella was fourth in Boys’ E, while Armand Copok and John Canlas wound up 9th and 10th in the Boys’ AB.