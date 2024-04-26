2 cops feted for returning wallet

Two police officers from La Union were recognized for their honesty and integrity by the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday.

P/CMS Ronald Caceres and Paolo Rimando, assigned to the Regional Base Police Office’s Regional Headquarters Support Unit, received the Honesty, Integrity, and Public Service Award in a ceremony at Police Regional Office 1 on Thursday.

P/Col. Benigno Sumawang, public information officer, said the award recognizes exemplary acts of honesty and public service by both civilians and law enforcement officers.

Caceres and Rimando were commended for returning a lost wallet containing cash and identification cards to its rightful owner.