SNAPS

Young and responsible

LOOK: Amid the suspension of classes by the government due to the hot weather, 8-year-old Joshoa Silva, a second-grade student at Hermenegildo Atienza Elementary School, opted to help her mother with household chores before playing with friends. On Thursday, 25 April, he transported buckets of water from a nearby water source to their modest dwelling in the Baseco Compound. | via KING RODRIGUEZ