Transfer Quiboloy’s Davao cases to another court eyed

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to transfer the case of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy from Davao City to a different court.

Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said this.

He said they transferred the cases from Davao to Pasig City, so that the same team of prosecutors may be able to prosecute both cases together.

Quiboloy’s case might be moved to a Quezon City court due to the "heavy caseload" in Pasig City, said Clavano.

Quiboloy and his associates have been charged with child abuse and sexual abuse offenses, with cases filed in the Davao City court.

On the court on 13 April issued a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and his associates, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

On the other hand, a non-bailable qualified human trafficking case is lodged before the Pasig City court. The court has issued a warrant of arrest on 11 April.

The DOJ last week said that it had sent a letter to the Office of the Court Administrator, a body under the SC, requesting the transfer of venue for cases filed in Davao City.

But SC’s spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting said that the high court has yet to issue a resolution for the transfer of the preacher’s case.

“The Chief Justice has not yet received the recommendation of the Office of the Court Administrator on this matter. He earlier referred to the letter of DOJ Sec. Remulla to the OCA for evaluation, report, and recommendation,” Ting said in a Viber message.