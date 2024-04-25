SNAPS

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, SAR!

LOOK: The Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit Region 1 of the Philippine National Police has announced that EDD SAR is now retiring after 3 years and 7 months of faithful and dedicated service with the force and is up for adoption on Thursday, 25 April 2024. SAR is a male Belgian Malinois born on 30 January 2016. He is trained in detecting explosives. For inquiries, interested adopters may visit the RECU1 in Camp Bgen Oscar Florendo in San Fernando La Union or may be contacted at 0945-483-8212 or by email at recujuan19@gmail.com. | via Jasper Dawang