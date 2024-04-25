SM Cares, ASP march towards a more Autism-OK Philippines at Angels Walk for Autism 2024

SM Cares recently reaffirmed its commitment to promoting autism-inclusive SM malls as it successfully conducted this year's ASP Angels Walk for Autism in partnership with Autism Society Philippines. The main event was held last 21 April at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Simultaneous walks in SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao were also held, with more walks to follow in SM City Iloilo and SM City Lucena.

TDT This year's Angels Walk for Autism was the biggest one yet with over 23,000 participants, including persons with autism and their families, professionals, and supporters from various sectors of society locally and abroad. Various representatives from key organizations and communities graced the nationwide event to show their support towards an Autism-OK Philippines. Shown in the photo are: SM Prime Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy (right), SM Supermalls' President Steven Tan (second from right), SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs Engr. Bien Mateo (right, back), Miss Philippines Universe 2023 Michelle Dee (center) with her mother Melanie Marquez (third from left), Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne (second from right), and Delegation of the European Union in the Philippines Deputy Ambassador Dr. Ana Isabel Sanchez Ruiz (left). First launched in 2000, the annual Angels Walk for Autism aims to inspire inclusion and acceptance for persons on the autism spectrum by celebrating them and showcasing their talents, while raising public awareness of the role of the autism community in society and nation building.