SC justice warns Shari'ah bar exam takers of disqualification for misconduct

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh reminded the examinees in the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Exams (SBE) that they should properly conduct themselves during the examinations to avoid being disqualified.

Singh, chairperson of the Shari'ah Bar Examinations Committee, said that similar to the Philippine Bar Examinations it is an official function and a formal proceeding of the Supreme Court.

“Any act or omission committed during the days of the SBE that impedes or obstructs, or in any manner interferes, with its normal operations, may constitute ground for contempt of the highest Court, and, if the transgressor is an examinee, it shall serve as a ground for Bar disqualification,” Justice Singh warned.

This year's Shari'ah bar examinations will be participated by a total of 852 examinees on 28 April and 2 May at the Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City and at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

Of those qualified to take the examinations, 575 of them will take the online exams at the Ateneo de Davao while 200 will take the tests at the Economics Building of UP. The remaining 77 of the examinees will take the tests manually, using pen and paper, at the UP's Malcolm Theater.

Of those qualified to take the examinations, 575 of them will take the online exams at the Ateneo de Davao while 200 will take the tests at the Economics Building of UP. The remaining 77 of the examinees will take the tests manually, using pen and paper, at the UP’s Malcolm Theater.

The Shari’ah Bar examinations were originally set by the SC last 25 and 28 February, but the SC re-scheduled the examinations “in anticipation of the holy month of Ramadan (9 March to 8 April) and to allow the prospective examinees additional time to review and to prepare the application requirements….”

Covered in the two-day examinations are jurisprudence (Figh) and customary laws (Adat); persons, family relations, and property; succession, wills or adjudication and settlement of estates, as well as procedure in the Shari’ah Courts.

Shari'ah or Islamic law is implemented in the legal system of the Philippines and applicable only to Muslims. Shari'ah courts set up in the country are under the direct supervision of the SC.