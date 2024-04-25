SBMA joins Recyclable Collections event

LOOK: Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño (seated right) and Tetra Pak Philippines Sustainability Manager Catherine Chua (seated left), along with a GNS official, showcase the furniture and decorations that were made from used beverage cans (UBCs) during the 14th Recyclable Collections Event held at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. | via Jonas Reyes
Employees of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) arrange used batteries that are to be disposed off during the 14th Recyclables Collection Event (RCE) at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The RCE provides a platform for Subic Freeport stakeholders to dispose their hazardous materials properly. Jonas Reyes