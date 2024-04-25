Sandiganbayan absolves former Sultan Kudarat Mayor over ethics violation

The Sandiganbayan has absolved former Palimbang town, Sultan Kudarat mayor Abubacar Maulana of an ethics violation in relation to the alleged erroneous declaration of his acquired van in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) in 2014 and 2015.

In a 17-page decision handed down on 23 April, the anti-graft court Sixth Division acquitted Maulana on the ground that the evidence of the prosecution failed to prove beyond the point, the moral certainty of the guilt of the former local chief executive in violation of the "Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees" or the Republic Act No. 6713.

"Despite the volume of evidence presented, the prosecution was not able to overturn the constitutional guarantee that the accused is presumed innocent. Maulana, therefore, is entitled to an acquittal," the court ruled.

Maulana was charged with violating Section 8 in relation to Section 11 of R. A. 6713 for allegedly misstating the cost of his newly purchased 2002 model of GMC Yukon van at P750,000 in his 2014 and 2015 SALN when the vehicle was actually purchased for P2 million.

The Ombudsman sued him before the Sandiganbayan in 2019.

Maulana has denied the charge against him, asserting that he truthfully declared the cost of the vehicle.

Maulana presented relevant evidence to tilt the scales in his favor, including a Deed of Sale dated 4 July 2013 reflecting a purchase price of P750,000.

However, following a thorough evaluation, the anti-graft court ruled that Maulana had no malicious intention to conceal his wealth and properties.

"Whether or not the price of the pre-owned subject vehicle was P750,000.00 or the alleged price P2,000,000.00, the court is convinced that Maulana was fully capable of buying the vehicle," it said.

Court records showed that Maulana's net worth in December 2014 amounted to P28,279,938.00.

Despite that his annual salary as mayor was only P639,240.00, the Sandiganbayan contested that Maulana had bank savings, personal and real properties, and he was also engaged in the buying and selling of copra and palay, enabling him to obtain the vehicle regardless of the amount.

"Hence, there was no apparent intention to conceal any disproportionately accumulated wealth on his part," the court said.