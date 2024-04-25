Remulla orders NBI to uncover deepfake audio of PBBM

An immediate order was issued by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to unravel the truth behind those circulating deepfake audio recordings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., purportedly instructing the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to act against China.

Remulla's directive to the NBI stemmed from the report of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) about a certain audio recording of President Marcos maliciously manipulated and edited using artificial intelligence (AI).

"Hold accountable the personalities behind this deceiving act, make the investigation swift and comprehensive to ascertain the truth," Secretary Remulla told the NBI.

“I am instructing you to file the necessary legal action, if warranted, against those behind this fake news,” Remulla added.

The video of President Marcos was uploaded in a popular video streaming platform and was shared in various social media platforms.

On Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) belied the claim of a video content circulating online featuring manipulated audio of President Marcos directing the military to take action against a foreign country.

The Palace said in a statement there was no such order exists nor has been made by the President.

Deepfakes are an advanced form of digital content manipulation through the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), according to the PCO.

Citing its Media and Information Literacy Campaign, the agency said it is actively working on measures to combat fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.