Quiboloy still in the Philippines — DOJ

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still in the Philippines amid his two warrants of arrest, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday.

In a Palace briefing, DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano said Quiboloy remains at large despite being here in the Philippines and is actively being pursued by law enforcement.

Quiboloy, also known as the "Appointed Son of God", has been facing two warrants on charges of child abuse and qualified trafficking.

But Quiboloy's record doesn't stop there.

He is also listed as a human trafficking suspect on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted list.

A federal grand jury in the US District Court for the Central District of California indicted Quiboloy, the head of KOJC, on charges of conspiring to engage in child sex trafficking, sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling.

"We do have information that he is still within the country unless there are new developments from the country, but as far as our information is concerned at the DOJ, he is still currently in the country," Clavano said.

"Law enforcement agents are actively looking for him and continue operations to arrest him based on the warrants," Clavano added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already told Quiboloy to comply with the legal process.

Quibiloy said, nevertheless, that he would not surrender until the administration guaranteed that the US would not get involved.

Marcos turned down Quiboloy's request, comparing his appeal to tail-wagging the dog.

"The respondent must present himself to the court. We have also transferred the cases from Davao to Pasig City for efficient handling by a single team of prosecutors," Clavano said.

In addition, Quiboloy has an arrest order against him by the Senate for "unduly refusing to appear, despite due notices," during hearings regarding his suspected involvement in issues related to human trafficking and sexual abuse of members.

Quiboloy insisted on his innocence in response to the accusations made against him.