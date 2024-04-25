Quezon City names sustainable fashion show finalists

A total of 20 finalists were named on Thursday by the Quezon City Government for the “RETASHOW: QC’s Catwalk to Sustainability," a city-led sustainable fashion show.

Retashow, which will take place on 26 April, at SM Novaliches, that will feature local talents’ fashionable designs from recycled cloth and fabric to raise awareness on the environmental impact of textile waste and promote sustainable fashion choices among QCitizens.

Among the finalists are fashion designers John Montecalvo, Hazel Roldan, and Juan Miguel Rosario, and clothing business owners Maricris Pabelico, Kaye-Lyn Partulan, and Kristine Joy Victor; along with design-related professionals Neil Bryan Capistrano, Renegade Limpin, and Michael Mayores.

Also in the running are BPO employees Johnsent Talento and Lloyd Rainier Sexon and students Loisse Zsanelle Roque, Giemhela Divina, Stephanie Madolid, Janah Victoria Tropel, and Iballo Jashmin. Completing the roster are school admin officer Khazlyn Lim, dance choreographer Mark Jay Panganiban, and housewife Rowena Coquia.

“We are excited to introduce our new allies in tackling the mounting textile waste problem. They come from all walks of life, proving that everyone can lead and be part of our advocacy, to create a green, liveable, and sustainable future for all,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The designers, handpicked to combat the environmental toll of fashion from a diverse pool of applicants, bring a mix of youthful energy and experience. They will showcase everyday wear ensembles that are made using at least 70 percent recycled textiles and fabrics.

“We want to promote upcycled fashion as a staple—garments that are effortlessly worn from home to street, school or office, and post-work social engagements,” Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD) Head Andrea Villaroman explained.

“We're keen on resonating with Gen Z, known for their environmental consciousness and active role in the upcycling revolution. Many of them prioritize sustainability over brand names, showing a shift towards mindful fashion consumption,” Villaroman added.