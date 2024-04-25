Probe Bongbong ‘deepfake’ creators, DoJ orders NBI

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the “deepfake” audio recording purportedly of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. giving the Armed Forces of the Philippines orders to attack China.

Remulla’s directive stemmed from a report by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) that audio recordings of the President had been maliciously manipulated and edited using artificial intelligence (AI).

“Hold accountable the personalities behind this deceiving act. Make the investigation swift and comprehensive to ascertain the truth,” the Justice chief told the NBI.

“I am instructing you to file the necessary legal action, if warranted, against those behind this fake news,” Remulla added, referring to the video uploaded to a popular streaming platform.

The video has been shared on various other social media platforms, prompting the PCO to issue a statement Tuesday denying the President had given such an order to the military.

Deepfakes are an advanced form of digital content manipulation using generative AI, according to the PCO.

Citing its Media and Information Literacy Campaign, the agency said it is actively working on measures to combat fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group said it has mobilized to unmask those behind the deep-faking of President Marcos’ voice.

PNP-ACG chief Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said they received a tip from a concerned citizen and found deepfake videos uploaded by “Dapat Balita” on the video platform YouTube.

Hernia said they had started an investigation and sought the preservation of all video data that were posted on the said channel.

“Dapat Balita was deactivated, but another YouTube account with the same name reposted the videos. Additionally, a Facebook page named ‘Dapat Balita’ created on 19 April 2021 was found. The page managers’ primary country or region location are the Philippines and Pakistan,” he said.

Hernia added, “The page keeps posting fake articles, which has been noticed by commentators.”

When caught, Hernia said those behind the videos may face charges of violating Article 154 or the unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances of the Revised Penal Code, in connection with Sections 6 and 4 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.