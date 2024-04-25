Private hospitals prepared for heat-related illnesses — group

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) on Thursday assured the public that private hospitals in the country are prepared to handle the possible surge of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

In a TV interview, PHAPi President Dr. Jose Rene de Grano said private hospitals are ready to treat patients who are suffering from dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke due to rising temperatures.

"Nung nagkaroon tayo ng mainit na panahon, pinahanda na po namin ang aming mga miyembrong ospital to be prepared na bilang dumating yung mga pasyente na sobrang naiinitan (When we had hot weather, we made our member hospitals ready to be prepared for the arrival of patients who are suffering from heat-related illnesses)," de Grano said.

He, however, noted that the health conditions of those who were brought to the emergency rooms were not really serious and could be discharged within the day.

"Kahit may mga nagco-consult, usually karamihan hindi naman sila naco-confine. After a few hours doon sa emergency room, after stabilization, umuuwi na rin sila (Even if there are people who consult, usually most of them are not confined. After a few hours in the emergency room, after stabilization, they go home)," de Grano said.

"So ibig sabihin po nun, hindi talagang grabe naman yung kondisyon nila so pwedeng pauwiin (So that means, their condition is not really bad so they can be sent home)," he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) said six people have already died from the heat wave.

It also logged 34 cases of heat-related illnesses from 1 January to 18 April.

Reported cases were in the Central Visayas, the Ilocos Region, and Soccsksargen.

To avoid heat stroke, people are urged to drink plenty of water, keep indoors, avoid long direct exposure to sunlight, and wear thin, loose, and light-colored clothing.

If there are signs of heat stroke, the DOH suggested the application of ice packs to the patient's armpits, groin, and neck — areas that are rich in blood vessels.

Cooling them may reduce the body temperature, it said.