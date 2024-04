LATEST

Prepping to catch squid

LOOK: Fishermen are repairing their boats in preparation for catching squid and fish later in the evening at Sitio Liwlia in San Felipe, Zambales. While squid is caught throughout the year, the peak season typically occurs from late April to early May, providing calamares as a complimentary "pulutan" in some bars and restaurants in Zambales. | via Jonas Reyes