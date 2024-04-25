NLEX on track for Candaba viaduct November opening

Pangilinan-led NLEX Corp. is on track to open the P7.89-billion five-kilometer Candaba 3rd Viaduct between Pampanga and Bulacan in November.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, NLEX President and General Manager Jose Luigi Bautista said the project is already 62 percent complete as of 22 April.

"We are on track for our opening in November," Bautista said.

The Candaba 3rd Viaduct Project spans five kilometers and is situated between two existing bridges connecting the towns of Pulilan, Bulacan, and Apalit in Pampanga.

Upon its completion, the Candaba Viaduct will be widened to three lanes with inner and outer shoulders in each direction, thereby enhancing safety and mobility for motorists.

The viaduct project is one of NLEX's major developments this year along with the NLEX C5 Link Segment 8.2 Section 1A and the NLEX Phase 3 Widening.

The NLEX C5 Link Segment 8.2 Section 1A is a two-kilometer section of the NLEX C5-Link from NLEX Mindanao Avenue to Quirino Highway in Novaliches.

The project construction will start in the third quarter of the year.

The entire NLEX C5-Link will connect NLEX Mindanao Toll Plaza to C5/C.P. Garcia near Katipunan Ave., allowing access from NLEX to the eastern side of Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the NLEX Phase 3 Widening includes the construction of new expressway lanes from NLEX San Fernando to SCTEX Spur in Pampanga.

It will include the installation of roadway lighting and the reconfiguration of Mexico as a full diamond interchange.

NLEX is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp.