Muntinlupa celebrates young adults with R-18 Month

The month of April is special for Muntinlupeños reaching the age of 18: It marks the annual celebration of Responsible 18 (R-18) Month in the city.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon enjoined the young adults of the city, specifically those who have turned or are turning 18 this April, to join the month-long celebration themed “R-18: Main Character Era,” aimed at teaching responsible adulthood while enjoying the privileges of being a legal adult.

The celebration opened with a spate of film-showing events on 13, 18, and 19 April at the Museo ng Muntinlupa, followed by a fair and dance competition on the 20th at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Also held on 20 April is the Main Character K-Pop Random Play Dance at the Central Park in Filinvest City in Alabang, and a Youth Empowerment Forum scheduled for April 26 at the Ayala Malls South Park Activity Center.

The highlight of R-18 Month is a free concert on 27 April featuring artists such as The Juans, SUD, Quest, Nobita, and Janine Teñoso, at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang.

R-18 Month is the Muntinlupa version of coming-of-age celebrations in other cultures such as those celebrated in Japan and Korea. It is mandated every April by Ordinance No. 2019-038 not only to celebrate Muntinlupeños reaching the legal age of 18 but also to make them aware of their rights and responsibilities.