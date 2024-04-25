METRO

Muntinlupa celebrates young adults with R-18 Month

Muntinlupa celebrates young adults with R-18 Month

The month of April is special for Muntinlupeños reaching the age of 18: It marks the annual celebration of Responsible 18 (R-18) Month in the city.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon enjoined the young adults of the city, specifically those who have turned or are turning 18 this April, to join the month-long celebration themed “R-18: Main Character Era,” aimed at teaching responsible adulthood while enjoying the privileges of being a legal adult.

The celebration opened with a spate of film-showing events on 13, 18, and 19 April at the Museo ng Muntinlupa, followed by a fair and dance competition on the 20th at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Also held on 20 April is the Main Character K-Pop Random Play Dance at the Central Park in Filinvest City in Alabang, and a Youth Empowerment Forum scheduled for April 26 at the Ayala Malls South Park Activity Center.

The highlight of R-18 Month is a free concert on 27 April featuring artists such as The Juans, SUD, Quest, Nobita, and Janine Teñoso, at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang.

R-18 Month is the Muntinlupa version of coming-of-age celebrations in other cultures such as those celebrated in Japan and Korea. It is mandated every April by Ordinance No. 2019-038 not only to celebrate Muntinlupeños reaching the legal age of 18 but also to make them aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph