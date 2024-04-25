MPD cops arrest two most wanted persons for robbery

The two most wanted persons on the list by the Manila Police District (MPD) were arrested in the city in one of its law enforcement operations conducted on Thursday morning.

Authorities identified them as alias "Rafael," 31, and "Carlos," 60.

Both are residents of Tondo, Manila.

"Rafael" and "Carlos" are both wanted for robbery.

Authorities conducted a manhunt operation against a wanted person that resulted in the arrest of "Rafael" and "Carlos" under a warrant of arrest for a case of robbery under Criminal Case Nos. 11-287151 and 11-287152 issued by the Hon. Amelia Tria-Infante, Presiding Judge of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Both are now detained at a temporary custodial facility.