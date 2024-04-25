Marcos tells cops to be part of the society they serve

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the police officers on Thursday that they should be a part of the society they are supposed to serve.

During the Joint National Peace and Order Council (NPOC) and Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in Malacañang, Marcos said that police could only be credible if they established trust with the public.

"I think it is a very important lesson that despite all of the other things until satellite, until cyber, of course, we use it all. But in the end, you need to be part of the community," Marcos said.

"The only time (we are) truly effective is when the community trusts our policemen," he added.

He also told the cops to know the people on the ground, to be on the beat, and to be aware of the events around them.

Marcos made the point that the police need to be present on the ground in addition to all the modern tools available for preventing drug abuse and halting the ongoing drug distribution.

"And then we already have credibility with the people. They trust you, they know you, they know what --- you like to eat --- your favorite is lechon --- just like that, they already know you, you're a person now, not a police officer, you're a person," Marcos said.

During the inaugural session of the Joint National Peace and Order Council (NPOC) and Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) at Malacañang, Marcos and other officials discussed geopolitical tensions, disputes over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and other territorial conflicts, communist terrorist groups (CTG), and the ongoing drug war.

The National Security Council (NSC) has noted that extended conflicts and global challenges gravely affect the nation, impacting the safety of Filipinos abroad, leading to global oil shortages and higher commodity prices, and affecting the country's economic growth objectives.

Moreover, China's persistent actions in the West Philippine Sea pose a threat to Philippine border security by disrupting Philippine naval operations, harassing Filipino fishermen, and using confrontational tactics as a form of warfare to influence the local populace.

In terms of addressing the communist insurgency, the government reports that there are now only nine diminished guerilla fronts remaining in the country, comprising 1,576 individuals and 1,406 firearms.