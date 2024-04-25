Marcos appoints Cacdac as DMW chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as the ad interim secretary of the department, several months after he was designated as the officer-in-charge last September 2023, Malacañang said on Thursday.

"The President has designated Cacdac as the officer-in-charge of the DMW after the passing of former secretary Susan "Toots" Ople in August last year," Malacañang wrote in a statement.

Cacdac served as Undersecretary of the DMW; Executive Director V of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); Executive Director V of the Philippine Employment Administration (POEA); and Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

He also served as Deputy Executive Director V of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA); Executive Director IV of the National Conciliation Mediation Board of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); Director IV of the Bureau of Labor Relations-DOLE; and an Associate Lawyer and Urban Poor Unit Coordinator at the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal (SALIGAN) in the private sector.