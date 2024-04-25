Manila to offer 9K jobs on Labor Day fair

The City Government of Manila is set to offer 9,000 jobs at the Labor Day Job Fair which will be held at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be participated by 65 local employers, according to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan.

Lacuna said this is apart from the "Kadiwa ng Pangulo" Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Skills Demonstration and putting up a one-stop-shop to help provide prospective jobseekers with the needed documents.

The shop, according to Lacuna, will include representatives from the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Manila Police District (MPD), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), among others.

The job fair, Lacuna said, will be mounted by the Manila City Government through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Lacuna advised applicants to make sure they come prepared and have eaten before going to the job fair to enable them to handle their interviews well.

Applicants are also advised to bring 10 copies of their resume/biodata, and their pen as well as drinking water and fans to protect themselves against the heat.