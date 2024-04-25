Manila to increase cinema ticket prices to help psoriasis patients

The City Government of Manila is eyeing to increase the price of cinema tickets by P1 to help psoriasis patients.

This, was after the Manila City Council, during its 126th regular session, passed on its third reading City Ordinance No. 9040.

This allows the City Government of Manila to support Psoriasis Philippines (PsorPhil), a Securities and Exchange Commission-registered and globally-recognized organization.

The ordinance would allow the increase of the price of cinema tickets in the city by P1 from 1 May to 30 June for the exclusive benefit of Psoriasis Philippines.

PsorPhil represents the interests of Filipinos believed to be suffering from psoriasis.

PsorPhil is the only Filipino group recognized by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPS) and the International Psoriasis Council (IPC).

It is also a founding member of PsorAsia+Pacific.

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, relapsing, immune-mediated, and an inflammatory disorder with primary involvement of the skin and a strong genetic predisposition.

It usually occurs at younger ages.

Skin lesions typically represent erythematous, inflammatory plaques, and silvery scaling expressing the inflammatory charges and keratinocyte hyperproliferation.

It is estimated that the prevalence of psoriasis in the Philippines is around 2.4 percent.