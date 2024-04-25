Lazada’s investments strengthen Filipino entrepreneurs' support

Lazada, a pioneering e-commerce platform, has committed to sustaining investments in the Philippine market to boost support to Filipino entrepreneurs.

“What we do at Lazada is simple: we build entrepreneurs and make selling easy for everyone,” Lazada Philippines chief executive Carlos Barrera said on Thursday.

“By investing in our sellers, we get to grow a vibrant marketplace where buyers can access a wide assortment of quality products and get the best possible online shopping experience,” he added.

Lazada teamed up with actress Gabbi Garcia to launch Sandy and Shine—a jewelry and accessories brand, which aims to inspire entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams fearlessly, emphasizing the importance of passion and a great support system from platforms like Lazada.

Aside from ramping up investments, he said Lazada has been helping boost its sellers’ growth by providing winning strategies that enable them to stay ahead of new waves of competitors in the online shopping industry.

By fostering a highly engaged and resilient seller community, Lazada continues to initiate networking events and training and invest in all-around marketing tools that would give sellers an advantage in the digital marketplace.

Lazada has been rolling out more promotions, such as the Cashback program, which has been effective in keeping customers, as they earn back a percentage of the money they spend while shopping on Lazada.

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. Lazada has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam through commerce and technology.