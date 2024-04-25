Korean-American star Ma Dong-seok to visit Phl

Star politician and businessman, former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson bared plans to bring Korean star, Ma Dong-seok to Manila.

With his breakout role in “Train to Busan” in 2016, the actor has been busy with movie projects and is one of South Korea’s big actors. His visit will surely boost the excitement of Filipino fans craving for more Korean star projects.

Singson said that he invited Ma Dong-seok to enjoy the sights of Manila first and would probably lead to more business collaborations in the near future.

The former governor met the Korean star during a recent visit to Korea, Singson along with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, met with several business associates and Korean superstars Ma Dong-seok, Lee Seung-gi, and Nancy McDonie of Momoland.

Several projects are in store for Filipino and international fans as “Vagabond 2”, starring Lee Seung-gi will be shot in the Philippines.

LCS Group headed by Governor Singson also continued talks with several businessmen as they look for several businesses to help provide better opportunities for Filipinos. A project that is underway is manpower exchange for cosmetics manufacturing. Singson and Pacquiao sat down with Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok to discuss their partnership. “Korean beauty products are very good and popular in the Philippines," Singson mentioned.

Singson has also worked with his business partners in Korea to help provide electric jeepneys in the Philippines.

"The major purpose of our trip here is about (bringing in) electric vehicles to the Philippines," Singson said about the current situation in the Philippines. Plans are on the way to modernize public transportation such as the jeepneys in Manila.

Singson knows that Korea is the perfect business partner for the Philippines, as the two countries are near each other and have similar cultures. Filipinos are also very much in tuned with the Korean entertainment world.