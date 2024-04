SNAPS

Kamuning Flyover retrofitting

LOOK: Construction workers are setting up scaffolding under the southbound Kamuning Flyover as they commence the retrofitting and rehabilitation of the flyover in Quezon City on Thursday, 25 April 2024. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced the closure of the southbound lanes of the Edsa-Kamuning flyover starting from 1 May. | via Analy Labor