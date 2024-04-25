Garcia tells voters to vote 'based on conscience'

Over a year before the elections, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia on Thursday told eligible voters to vote "based on conscience."

The poll body is currently conducting voter registration in Sitio Kapihan in Socorro, Surigao del Norte.

In a media conference, Garcia said that while being registered for the next polls is important, it is also equally vital to vote for the right individuals for the position.

"Hindi po sapat sa ating mga kababayan na kayo ay registered voters lamang. Oo nga nagparehistro ka, pero boboto ka ba? (It's not enough for our countrymen that you are registered voters. Yes, you are registered, but will you vote?)," Garcia said.

"Pangalawang panawagan, boboto ka nga, pero, (boboto dapat) boboto [ba] tayo nang tama? Laging iisipin base po yan sa isip natin, sa puso natin, sa konsensya natin. Yan po ang tamang pagboto sa aking palagay (Second appeal, yes you will vote, but will you vote correctly? Always think based on your mind, your heart, and your conscience. That's the correct voting in my opinion)," he added.

Qualifications should not only be based on just because there are candidates who are often seen on television, Garcia pointed out.

"[Porket] medyo kilala ko yan, nag-aarti-artista yan. Dapat po ang pagboto po natin dahil siya ang nararapat para po sa ating bayan. Yan po ang ating panawagan (Just because they are well-known because they are acting. We should vote for them because they are the right one for the country. That's our call)," he continued.

"Kahit po sila ay isang artista, isang negosyante, isang public servant na, wala po tayong pipiliin base lamang sa kanilang katayuan. Kung hindi, dahil yan po ang dikta ng konsensya natin (Even if they are an actor, an entrepreneur, or a public servant, we will not choose someone based on their status. We will choose someone because that it what our conscience dictates)," he added.

The poll body is targeting to register three million new voters.

There are currently 68 million registered voters in the country, according to according to Comelec.