Eala crumbles vs No. 30 Cirstea

Alex Eala's road in the Madrid Open women's singles ends after a heartbreaking 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 loss to Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the Round of 64 at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in Madrid early Friday (Manila time).

Eala, 18, endured two hours and 17 minutes before losing against the No. 30 Cristea.

Despite the loss, Eala made an impact in her campaign in the Madrid Open after pullling off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 41 tennis player Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

The 18-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy graduate's Women's Tennis Association rankings will change No. 170 after a good showing in the tournament.