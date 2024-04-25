HEALTH

DOH successfully conducts liver transplant on 3-year-old with biliary atresia

The Department of Health's (DOH) Pediatric Access to Liver Transplant (PAsLiT) Program has conducted another successful liver transplant in the country.

This was after Baby Gianna, a 3-year-old child with biliary atresia, underwent surgery on 22 February.

PAsLiT program is a collaboration among the DOH, the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC), and The Medical City (TMC).

The DOH, PCMC, and TMC signed a Memorandum of Agreement last 26 February to collaborate in performing pediatric liver transplantation needed by pediatric patients and named the project PAsLiT, derived from the vernacular referring to a young, innocent child or an infant.

"Baby Gianna's successful liver transplant, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible healthcare for children in need," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"This collaborative effort [among] the DOH, PCMC, and TMC underscores our dedication to saving lives and ensuring the well-being of Filipino children dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (Because in the new Philippines, every life is important)," Herbosa added.

