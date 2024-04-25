Cacdac drops OIC tag, named DMW secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as the ad interim secretary of the department several months after he was designated as the officer-in-charge (OIC) last September 2023, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The President has designated Cacdac as the OIC of the DMW after the passing of former secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in August last year, Malacañang wrote in a statement.

However, various sectors have called for the appointment of Cacdac as DMW secretary coursed through DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW.

Cacdac served as Undersecretary of the DMW; Executive Director V of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); Executive Director V of the Philippine Employment Administration (POEA); and Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

He also served as Deputy Executive Director V of the POEA; Executive Director IV of the National Conciliation Mediation Board-DoLE; Director IV of the Bureau of Labor Relations-DoLE; and Associate Lawyer and Urban Poor Unit Coordinator of the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal in the private sector.