Businesses urged to implement graphic health warnings on vape products

The Department of Health (DOH) urged businesses, distributors, and importers to implement graphic health warnings (GHW) on vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine as well as novel tobacco products.

The DOH said this is in accordance with the Administrative Order 2022-0047, the first set of GHW templates for vape products, which will be fully implemented starting 12 May.

Under Republic Act No. 11900, also known as the Vape Law, Section 23 states that the penalties who violate the law include a fine of P2 million to P5 million and imprisonment for no more than six years.

Manufacturers, importers, distributors, and sellers may also face revocation or cancellation of permits and licenses as well as immediate recall, ban, or confiscation of products at the direction of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

In addition, foreign individuals found in violation may face deportation.