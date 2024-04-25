Buddy bodies

The saying, “Til death do us part,” not only applies to married couples but to friends.

An 80-year-old nun from Chile lost her best friend, a 58-year-old fellow nun, last year. Before the latter died from an illness, they made a pact to be together even after death.

The pact, however, was shortlived after the remains of the departed nun, placed inside a suitcase that the older nun brings along with her, was recently discovered by a recycler and reported to the police.

The nun identified the bones inside her suitcase as belonging to her deceased friend. Police did not arrest her as investigators found no foul play in the death of the other nun.

However, the old nun is reportedly facing sanctions for failing to notify authorities of her friend’s death, thus delaying her burial or cremation.

In Brazil, a woman brought her uncle in a wheelchair to a bank in Rio de Janeiro and reportedly applied for a loan on his behalf.

Brazilian media reports said the woman claimed to be the 68-year-old man’s niece and sought to take out a loan of 17,000 reais (about $3,250) in his name. Employees of the bank, however, became concerned over the man’s condition and called for emergency responders.

The medics determined that the man was dead, according to police from the Bangu precinct on Rio’s west side.

The woman was charged with attempted theft by fraud and with defiling a cadaver.

“She tried to make it look like he was signing the papers,” local investigation chief Fabio Luiz told news site G1. “But he was already dead when he entered the bank.”

The woman’s lawyer denied the accusations.

WJG WITH AFP