Bong Go aids displaced workers in Negros Occidental town

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continuously expressed the need for livelihood support from the government as he dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist displaced workers in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday, 23 April.

In partnership with Mayor Miguel Peña, Go's Malasakit Team held the initiative at the municipal gymnasium, where 90 displaced workers received snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Furthermore, the beneficiaries received livelihood support through Go's initiative after completing the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Nais kong magpasalamat sa DOLE para sa kanilang TUPAD program. Ito ay malaking tulong para sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa panahon ng mga pagsubok na ating kinakaharap," Go expressed.

"Ang TUPAD program ay nagbibigay ng pagkakataon sa ating mga kababayan na mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho na makakatulong din sa komunidad. Ito ay isang halimbawa ng pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa ng gobyerno at ng ating mga mamamayan para malampasan ang mga pagsubok na kinakaharap natin," he cited.

The TUPAD program gives opportunities to individuals facing economic hardships.

It is a community-based assistance package designed to provide emergency employment for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal laborers.

Furthermore, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households.

Within the framework of this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created.

If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

As part of his advocacy to strengthen the country's health sector, Go, who is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the public to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.

The Malasakit Centers program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go when he became senator in 2019.

Since then, the Department of Health (DOH) has reported that the 163 Malasakit Centers have assisted more than ten million underprivileged Filipinos nationwide.

Moreover, 31 Super Health Centers are funded in the province alone, which the senator also advocated for.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection services closer to communities.

"Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.