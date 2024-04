SNAPS

Bigwigs' small talk

LOOK: Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, and Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. get into a huddle during the 1st Joint National Peace and Order Council and Regional Peace and Order Council Meeting at Malacañan Palace on Thursday, 25 April 2024. | via PPA POOL / MARIANNE BERMUDEZ