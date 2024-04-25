BI stops two more victims of fake marriages to Chinese Men

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that on 23 April, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, two more alleged victims of fake marriages to Chinese men were stopped.

The BI's Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) reported that the two victims attempted to depart the country via a Xiamen Air flight bound for China with their supposed Chinese spouses.

The two victims, ages 36 and 24, stated they were traveling to China to see and visit their alleged husbands' families.

Although alias "Maria" admitted that neither a ceremony nor any marriage license had been signed, she still presented a Certificate of Marriage from the Civil Registrar's Office.

She also said that a friend had handled their purported marriage documents and that she had just asked to produce a copy of her birth certificate.

Meanwhile, alias 'Lia' presented a 2023 Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) marriage certificate with an apostille certification.

However, the victim admitted that the certificate was merely processed by her husband through an agent, and no such wedding ceremony took place.

She later claimed that in 2024 they had a supposed renewal of vows and presented an affidavit signed by two witnesses.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, women from the provinces who are unaware of the marriage laws are the majority of those who fall prey to this scheme.

"We have noticed that there is a trend that women hailing from provinces that are less familiar with procedures are the main targets of this modus," said Tansingco.

"Previous repatriations show that victims are made to work in the household without remuneration," he added.

The victims and their supposed Chinese husbands were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for the filing of appropriate cases against the recruiters and escorts.