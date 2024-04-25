BI nabs two Korean fugitives

On Thursday afternoon, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of two men wanted in South Korea for serious crimes.

BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) chief Rendel Ryan Sy reported the arrest of two South Koreans who were identified as Choi Suang Hwan, 53 years old, and Kang Seunghoon, 49 years old.

The two were apprehended in separate operations on 24 April, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Choi was arrested in Brgy. Anunas, Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City, pursuant to a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The Seoul Eastern District Court in Korea has issued an outstanding arrest warrant against him for fraud charges amounting to 75.5 million KRW, which is against Article 347 (1) of the Criminal Act of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean government has already withdrawn his passport, so he is no longer an authorized foreigner.

Meanwhile, Kang was apprehended in Jose Abad Santos Ave. in Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City, after being tagged as a wanted fugitive on account of a warrant that the Incheon District Court in Korea had issued against him.

Kang is wanted for violating the Act on the Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes (3)1-2 of the Criminal Act of the Republic of Korea by defrauding people amounting to 850 million KRW.

Tansingco praised the arrest, stating, "These arrests underscore our relentless dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. By working hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, we send a clear message that criminals will not find refuge in our country."

Both Choi and Kang will remain in the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending the resolution of the deportation case against them.