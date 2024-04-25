Arroceros Park in Manila records lower temperature than city heat index

Arroceros Forest Park in Manila recorded on Tuesday, 23 April, a temperature 5°C cooler than the city's heat index.

The heat index in Manila on Tuesday was 41°C, which falls under "Extreme Caution" in the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration classification.

Developed in 1993, the 2.2-hectare park on the south bank of the Pasig River features a secondary-growth forest boasting a diverse set of tree varieties.

Dubbed "Manila's last lung," Arroceros Forest Park houses 61 different tree varieties and 8,000 ornamental plants providing habitat for 10 different bird species.

The park is administered by the City Government of Manila in partnership with private environmental group, Winner Foundation.

Arroceros Forest Park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.