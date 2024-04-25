Arrival of illegal shipment inevitable, says BoC

The Bureau of Customs maintained that it will be difficult to completely stop illegal shipments, such as kush and others, due to the ongoing demand for them in the country.

This was following the discovery and confiscation of a P29.5 million worth of dried marijuana or kush in a shipment from Thailand at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) by personnel of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service - MICP on Wednesday.

“It cannot be avoided because of the demand, and they can get it openly from other countries. So, we can continue to be vigilant and widen our intelligence network for more information with an end goal to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs,” Intelligence Officer 3 Alvin Enciso of BoC-CIIS said in a Viber interview on Thursday.

For his part, BOC-CIIS director Verne Enciso said the BOC-CIIS continues to report to international counterparts about the contrabands that have been confiscated.

“Seizure cases, including recent drug apprehensions, are coordinated and reported through the World Customs Organization - Regional Intelligence Liason Network, Asia Pacific (WCO-RILO AP) utilizing the Customs Enforcement Network,” he said.

In its latest operation, a 100 percent physical examination at the Designated Examination Area of the MICP led to the discovery of 74 boxes containing dried marijuana or kush in the shipment consigned to Philippians 419 Export and Import GEN MDSE CORP that arrived last 12 April 2024.

Three of the boxes contained 21,071 grams of marijuana during three inspections conducted by agents of the CIIS-MICP.

Enciso said the physical examination was done on 19, 23, and 24 April after the CIIS MICP office received “derogatory information” that the shipment contained illegal drugs.

“Based on the report from our field station at the MICP, the shipment was declared to contain only household items, shoes, and motor parts from Thailand. We so far opened three boxes out of the 74 boxes found and now we have positive confirmation of the presence of marijuana,” he said.

He added that the first box has more or less 6,400 grams of dried marijuana or kush packed in 24 pieces of plastic pouch; the second box has more or less 9,771 grams packed in 42 pieces of plastic pouch; and the third box has more or less 4,900 grams packed in 22 pieces of plastic pouch.

The more or less 21,071 grams of dried marijuana or kush has an estimated street value of P29,499,400.

These three consolidated boxes are consigned to a certain Wilma Bulahagui and Erickson Bulahagui.

Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy hopes that his operation and previous ones send a clear message to the unscrupulous individuals, groups, and organizations behind the modus.

“This should serve as a warning that not only are we going to seize the products, but we are going to make arrests, too, and prosecute at the fullest extent of the law. We will hold smugglers and their partners accountable and pursue aggressive prosecution of these cases,” he said.