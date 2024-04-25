Abalos to youth: 'Be environment advocates'

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday said he called on Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, and the youth sector to help the government in advocating for environmental protection and conservation.

This, as he spoke before representatives from SK, national government agencies (NGAs), local government units, academe, and youth and civil society organizations during the 6th National Youth Environmental Summit in Baguio City.

Abalos said the youth could help in environmental preservation efforts through tree planting and reforestation, advocating for stricter enforcement of environmental laws, and the implementation of the 4Rs: Refuse, Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle.

“Ang importante, andito ang magdadala ng adbokasiyang ito [on environmental sustainability], ang ating mga kabataan,” he said.

The DILG chief also underscored that collaboration is essential in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that among all the SDGs, the country has the most minor initiative on SDG 13, which concerns climate action.

“We collaborate, importante ito. The government cannot do it alone; it’s being proactive,” he stressed.

Abalos also mentioned some of the Department’s initiatives, such as the KALINISAN Program that promotes the bayanihan spirit in maintaining cleanliness, and Halina't Magtanim ng Prutas at Gulay (HAPAG) sa Barangay for food security.

Abalos, likewise, shared his experience as Mandaluyong City mayor when he launched the Green Building Project in 2012, which was conceptualized based on the country’s experience with supertyphoon Yolanda and the looming threat of climate change.

Their goal then was to optimize building efficiency by maximizing natural resources, which would contribute to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate the harmful effects of buildings on the environment and public health.

For his part, Mayor Benjamin Magalong asked the young participants to unite and strive for innovative solutions for a sustainable future.