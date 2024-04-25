5.4 magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Davao Oriental on Thursday past noon.

PHIVOLCS said that the quake happened at 12:20 p.m. with a depth of ten kilometers in the municipality of Baganga.

The earthquake's origin was tectonic, meaning it was produced due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

No intensities and damages were recorded, but the state seismology bureau warned the public about possible aftershocks.