46°C forecast in 3 Luzon areas

Thirty-six areas in the Philippines are predicted to feel a dangerous heat index on Friday, with three Luzon areas expected to have their temperature climax at scorching 46°Celsius.

According to the latest report of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), these areas are Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Dagupan City in Pangasinan, and Sangley Point in Cavite.

Temperatures at Central Luzon State University in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, and Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City, are likely to hit 45°C.

Meanwhile, eight areas are to have their temperature reach the highest at 44°C: Bacnotan in La Union, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Ambulong in Batangas, Mulanay in Quezon, Calapan in Oriental Mindoro, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Roxas City in Capiz, and Catarman in Northern Samar.

On the other hand, an "init factor" of 43°C is projected to be felt in Science Garden in Quezon City, Aparri in Cagayan, Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Iba in Zambales, Clark Airport in Pampanga, Tayabas City, Infanta and Alabat in Quezon, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan, Legazpi City in Albay, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes, Masbate City in Masbate, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Camarines Sur, and Iloilo City in Iloilo.

A temperature of 42°C is also expected to hit eight areas: Baler (Radar) and Casiguran in Aurora, Abucay in Bataan, Dumangas in Iloilo, Guiuan in Eastern Samar, Dipolog in Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga City in Zamboanga Del Sur, and Butuan City in Agusan Del Norte.

The lowest heat index of 28°C is seen in the northern Luzon areas of Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad.

On Thursday, 30 areas were foreseen to be dangerous heat index-affected areas.

The weather state bureau defines heat index as the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Hence, the public is encouraged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat’s possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.