Zelensky thanks US Senate for approving Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked the US Senate for approving a $61 billion aid package for his country.

"I thank Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, as well as all US Senators on both sides of the aisle who voted in favor of it," he posted on social media minutes after the bill passed.

The United States has been the chief military backer of Ukraine in its war against Russia, but the new aid package that includes vital military supplies had been stalled for months in Congress.

"I equally appreciate President Biden's support and look forward to the bill being signed soon and the next military aid package matching the resoluteness that I always see in our negotiations," Zelensky added.

"Ukraine's long-range capabilities, artillery, and air defence are critical tools for restoring just peace sooner."

The Ukrainian military has been facing a severe shortage of weapons and new recruits as Moscow exerts constant pressure from the east.