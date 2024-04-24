What China is forgetting

In the geopolitical chessboard of the Asia-Pacific region, a few alliances have endured the test of time as steadfastly as between the United States and the Philippines.

As the country hosts what is considered the biggest Balikatan military exercise this year amid China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, Beijing has accused the two nations of stoking a military confrontation, conveniently overlooking the deep-rooted bond between the US and the Philippines.

What China fails to recognize is the ironclad nature of the mutual defense treaty between the two nations and the historical precedent of military cooperation that has shaped their relationship.

At the heart of the US-Philippines partnership lies the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), signed in 1951.

This treaty serves as the cornerstone of security cooperation between the two countries, affirming their commitment to mutual defense in the event of an armed attack on either party’s territory.

For over seven decades, the MDT has provided a sense of security and stability in the region, acting as a deterrent against potential aggressors.

One of the key provisions of the MDT is Article IV, which states that an armed attack on either the Philippines or the United States in the Pacific area would be met with immediate collective action. This mutual commitment to come to each other’s aid in times of need underscores the depth of the alliance and highlights its significance in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Moreover, the US-Philippines partnership is not merely a product of diplomatic paperwork; it is deeply rooted in history, forged through shared experiences and a common commitment to freedom and democracy.

During World War II, Filipino and American soldiers fought side by side against the forces of tyranny, enduring unimaginable hardships to defend the homeland and liberate other oppressed nations in the Pacific theater.

The bonds formed on the battlefield continue to resonate today, as evidenced by the close military cooperation between the two countries. The Philippines remains a key ally in the US’ strategic pivot to the Asia-Pacific region, hosting joint military exercises and providing access to vital bases and facilities.

These collaborative efforts enhance interoperability between their armed forces, strengthen regional security, and promote peace and stability in the face of emerging threats.

The historical context of the US-Philippines partnership extends beyond military cooperation to encompass economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties. The United States has long been a major trading partner and investor in the Philippines, contributing to the country’s economic development and prosperity. Additionally, the shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law form the bedrock of their diplomatic relations, fostering a sense of solidarity and common purpose on the world stage.

In recent years, China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea has tested the resilience of the US-Philippines partnership. China’s expansive territorial claims and militarization of disputed islands have raised concerns among its neighbors and prompted renewed efforts to strengthen regional security cooperation.

In response, the United States and the Philippines have reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and promoting a rules-based order in the region.

Despite China’s attempts to undermine the US-Philippines partnership through coercion and intimidation, the alliance remains steadfast and unwavering. The United States has reiterated its commitment to defending the Philippines’ territorial integrity and ensuring its security against external threats. Meanwhile, the Philippines has affirmed its support for a peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law and has sought to diversify its security partnerships to enhance its defense capabilities.

What China is forgetting is that the US-Philippines partnership has stood the test of time and remains as resilient as ever. The Mutual Defense Treaty and the historical legacy of military cooperation between the two countries are a bulwark against external aggression and a beacon of stability in an increasingly uncertain world.

As China seeks to assert its influence in the Asia-Pacific region, it would do well to remember that the bond between the United States and the Philippines runs deep and cannot be easily broken.