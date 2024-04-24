US secretly sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for use inside its territory, and the weapons arrived in the country this month, the State Department said Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the United States provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS at the president's direct direction," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The weapons were part of a March aid package for Ukraine, not the one just approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, but "we did not announce this at the onset in order to maintain operational security for Ukraine at their request," Patel said, adding that the "missiles arrived in Ukraine this month."

The White House has previously confirmed that the United States sent a shorter-range variant of ATACMS to Ukraine that could travel 165 kilometers (102 miles), but the type with the longest range can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away.

The confirmation from the State Department came on the same day Biden signed a bill to provide $61 billion in new aid for Ukraine, clearing the way for the Pentagon to announce an assistance package featuring desperately needed artillery and air defense munitions.