SNAPS

TANTALIZE YOUR TASTE BUDS

LOOK: Waxi's Restaurant, a new and local food chain addition to Davao City's dining landscape, opens on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, at the JMC Airport Road. Inspired by Waxi, the adventurer with a passion for food and exploration, Waxi's Restaurant redefines the local dining experience. It promises a unique fusion of international flavors that will tantalize the taste buds of both locals and travelers, with the ambiance of Filipino warmth and hospitality. | via Prexx Trozo