Senate pays tribute to late former lawmaker Rene Saguisag

The Senate of the Philippines on Wednesday paid tribute to the late former Senator Rene Saguisag whom they honored as a human rights advocate and a dedicated public servant.

Saguisag's son, Rebo, announced the passing of his father in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Papa and Lolo. As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy," Rebo wrote in his post.

Saguisag, who was then a human rights lawyer, was known in the Senate for his tireless commitment to justice, truth, and democracy.

He became the spokesperson of the late former President Corazon Aquino and was elected as a senator from 1987 to 1992.

Saguisag co-authored the Republic Act No. 6713 or the "Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees."

He mainly authored "The Ombudsman Act of 1989."

Saguisag previously chaired the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege and Ad Hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

A man of honor

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri described Saguisag as a man of "true honor, dignity, and integrity."

"He may have just served one term in the Senate, but his entire life was devoted to pursuing justice and fairness for every Filipino, particularly through such initiatives as the Free Legal Assistance Group," Zubiri said.

Zubiri stressed that Saguisag would leave an "indelible mark" as a true statesman who emulated and lived out the principle "those who have less in life should have more in law" by giving free legal services to the poor and needy.

"Sen. Saguisag leaves behind a legacy of service and excellence that continues to be a benchmark for many young lawyers and public servants," the Senate President added.

Legal luminary, patriot

Senator Grace Poe also honored Saguisag as a legal luminary who devoted his time and brilliance to many in need, especially those who are disadvantaged in society.

"In our citizenship battle with the courts, Sen. Rene had stood with us, unconditionally lending his wit and wisdom, and for this, we will forever hold him dear. Our deepest sympathies to his bereaved family and may his soul rest in peace," Poe said.

Senator Francis Escudero described Saguisag as a true freedom fighter, a patriot, a nationalist, and an honest public servant.

"My sincere condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of former Senator Rene V. Saguisag. He was a patriot, a nationalist, and an honest public servant," Escudero said.

The senator recalled how prominent Saguisag was during the Martial Law years when he fought for human rights at the height of the 1986 People Power Revolution.

"Saguisag is best remembered as a dedicated public servant and his advocacy for justice remains significant to this day," Escudero said.

Wisdom of a writer

Senator Robinhood Padilla also extends his deepest sympathies to the family and bereaved loved ones of Ka Rene Saguisag.

Padilla considered Saguisag as his close friend who shared relevant wisdom as a mentor, "not only in matters of law but also in life."

"Ka Rene is not only smart, he was 'very smart'. If he wrote an opinion, you need to read it carefully and repeat it to make sure you understand his writing correctly," he said.