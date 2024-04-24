Remulla assures gov't commitment to safeguard human rights, thwart EJKs

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla issued an assurance that the government is committed to its efforts to safeguard human rights and thwart extra-judicial killings that include other barbaric practices.

"The Department of Justice is serious in its efforts to safeguard human rights and thwart extra-judicial killings (EJKs), including other barbaric practices," said Remulla in a statement.

The DOJ chief said, "We guarantee that reforms are in place to change the mindset and attitude of erring law enforcers and make them responsible for their actions. We are taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the criminal justice system and hold to account the perpetrators of these violations."

Likewise, Remulla reminds those in charge of law enforcement that there are no shortcuts in enforcing peace and order as it is of primordial consideration that as responsible state enforcers, to uphold the rule of law, resolve to protect, and promote human rights.

"The DOJ, as the principal law agency and legal counsel of the government, remains deeply committed to the administration's thrust towards a Bagong Pilipinas – one that is safe, peaceful, and just," stressed Remulla.

Remulla's statement came after the United States (U.S.) Department of State, in the report, that extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Philippines remain a "serious problem".

This was stated in a 58-page Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, where the agency said that the human rights situation in the Philippines has "no significant changes".

The report though said that the number of incidents of arbitrary and extrajudicial killings and "some other abuses by government agents" decreased in 2023.

It attributed the EJKs to the "arbitrary or unlawful killings by police in connection with anti-drug operations" as the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continued the war on drugs that was started by his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Citing data from the non-governmental organization Dahas PH, the agency said that there were 209 killings related to anti-drug operations from January to August 2023.