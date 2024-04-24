Probe alleged unethical practices by medics — Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has vehemently spoken out against reports alleging that doctors connected with a pharmaceutical company provide undue privileges to its products through a scheme that mirrors multi-level marketing tactics.

The company is accused of incentivizing doctors to promote and prescribe their products, raising significant ethical concerns within the medical community.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go called for thorough investigationsby relevant authorities, including the Department of Health (DoH) and the Professional Regulation Commission.

“The news reports on some doctors allegedly owning some shares in a pharmaceutical company and prescribing medicines manufactured by their own company are worrisome,” underscored Go in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 23.

The DoH responded to the issue by issuing Department Circular No. 2024-0141 on Monday, 22 April. This circular reminds all healthcare professionals to maintain the highest professional and ethical standards.

“Medical professionals are expected to uphold professional and ethical standards,” DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“Societal pressures, financial gains, and administrative exigencies shall not compromise the patient’s rights to quality healthcare services,” Herbosa added.

Meanwhile, Go highlighted the crucial role of sports in promoting youth development as guest speaker during the 2nd Annual Tertiary Sports Leaders Congress held at Hive Hotel in Quezon City on Tuesday, 23 April.

The event, attended by several Commission on Higher Education Regional Directors as well as 185 athletic directors and coordinators from higher education institutions across all regions, served as a platform to discuss the future of sports leadership in the country. Representatives attended on behalf of some regional directors.